Kenya: League Takes Early Break

The Kenyan Premier League has entered an early break that will last three weeks, setting the stage for an even more excruciating pile-up of fixtures when action resumes on June 17.

Normally, the season breaks off after each team has played at least half the number of games required by end of the season, which has traditionally been after the round of 15.

This year, however, the season's June break has come three matches earlier, with teams having played just 13 tranches of matches as opposed to the ideal 17.

The situation has been precipitated by a number of reasons. First, the2017 season began one month late after being postponed three times in the wake of the debacle between the league organisers and Football Kenya Federation regarding expansion.

The two teams included in the expanded league meant that the league fixtures needed to be modified by including 66 more match-ups (21 per cent increase) as each team played four additional games.

It means that complaints of fixtures glut, which have dominated coaches' parlance in the last two months, will only grow into one steady chorus as the league organisers pack up the remaining 189 fixtures in five months.

For now, however, coaches and club officials have the welcome liberty of reinforcing their squads and offloading excess baggage in preparation for the potential crashing second leg.

Tusker, enjoying an impressive seven-match winning streak and unbeaten in four more, have caught up with Gor Mahia at the summit of the SPL table and look ready for a takeover.

Having overcome the performance rut that saw them lose first the Caf Champions League preliminary against AS Port Louis, then the KPL Super Cup, then their first two games of the season, the brewers have put together an impressive 11-match unbeaten record that is unrivaled by no other team so far.

K'Ogalo have however had their momentum slowed by needless draws against Thika United and Posta Rangers in their last two fixtures.

Meanwhile, limping AFC Leopards are in the process of finding a replacement for coach Stewart Hall who is said to have tendered his resignation at the club.

Ingwe have endured a torrid eight weeks without victory, and have skidded from first position to current 12th after losing five matches and drawing two within that period.

"Self confidence is lacking in the team. The players are not at their best psychologically because of bad results. The speculation about the coach's departure is also causing disquiet within the team," Ingwe assistant coach Dennis Kitambi said after the team's 1-0 loss to Tusker last Sunday.