Sudan: North Kordufan Governor - State Implementing Plans As Envisioned in Its Revival Document

El Obied — The governor of North Kordufan state, Ahmed Mohamed Haroon, on Monday said the plans of his state for renaissance are being implemented as envisioned, with a coherent and united social ranks that hold high the concerns of the state above all other vested interests.

Haroon who was addressing the opening session of the state legislature, has stressed that his recent visit to Kuwait and to Qatar in the company of the president of the Republic Omar Bashir was aimed to invest into the chances and opportunities that would boost the revival of the state of North Kordufan

The governor hailed the armed forces and the rapid support forces who defeated the rebel groups that entered into two Darfur states, and for aborting their plans seeking to undermine security and stability in the country.

The governor has meanwhile commended those who opted for peace and the unity of the national ranks and took part in the national building via the National Dialogue and its outcome which they are now implementing earnestly.

He pinpointed that his state enjoys security and stability and that this situation was only marred by the sorry events that occurred on the first of April along the borders between the localities of Sodary and Al Nuhoud but which the wisdom of native administration has put down and the situation was brought under control through legal and security measures.