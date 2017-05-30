29 May 2017

Sudan: First Vice-President and National Prime Minister Meet Guinean President

Khartoum — The First Vice-President of the Republic and National Prime Minister , Lt. Gen. Bakri Hassan Salih, met in Corinthia hotel in Khartoum with President of Guinea and Chairman of current sessionof the African Union, Alpha Conde.

The meeting discussed ways of confronting the challenges and issues facing the region and the Sudan role in this connection.

Foreign Minister, Professor Ibrahim Ghandour affirmed in press statements after the meeting that the First Vice-President and National Prime Minister briefed the Guinean President on progress of national dialogue and formation of national accord government and its priorities of peace , development and national reconciliation as well as challenges facing the region.

Ghandour said that the President of Guinea briefed the First Vice-President on steps he would take to solve the African issues , especially in Libya, CAR, and South Sudan in his capacity as Chair of African Union and particularly that Sudan is neighbor of these countries.

