Equatorial Guinea: AU President Parties to the Libyan Crisis Will Meet in Malabo for the Formation of a Unified National Government

Khartoum — The President of the African Union, president of Guinea professor Alpha Conte, said the parties to the Libyan crisis are meeting in the Equatoria Guinean capital of Malabo to form a unified national government.

President Conte told a joint press conference with president Bashir at the end of his three day state visit to the Sudan that he had held meeting with Libya officials and native administration leaders and that he would be meeting with Haftar for the same purpose of holding a meeting to form this government of national unity.

He said he was keen to find a solution for the Libyan crisis which the last African union meeting said he AU should lead a basic role in its solution.

He said he is looking forwards to the support to be provided by the Sudan for ending the crisis. He renewed his warning against intervention into the domestic affairs of Libya.

He said he had warned that any intervention in the domestic affairs of Libya would lead to the somalization of Libyan crisis.

The visiting Guinean official has commended the role of President Omar Bashir of Sudan and President Idris Debby of Chad for their ability to put in place a mechanism for combating crime and terrorism, expressing hope that other African countries would follow the case of the Sudan and Chad.