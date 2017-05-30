29 May 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Equatorial Guinea: AU President Parties to the Libyan Crisis Will Meet in Malabo for the Formation of a Unified National Government

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The President of the African Union, president of Guinea professor Alpha Conte, said the parties to the Libyan crisis are meeting in the Equatoria Guinean capital of Malabo to form a unified national government.

President Conte told a joint press conference with president Bashir at the end of his three day state visit to the Sudan that he had held meeting with Libya officials and native administration leaders and that he would be meeting with Haftar for the same purpose of holding a meeting to form this government of national unity.

He said he was keen to find a solution for the Libyan crisis which the last African union meeting said he AU should lead a basic role in its solution.

He said he is looking forwards to the support to be provided by the Sudan for ending the crisis. He renewed his warning against intervention into the domestic affairs of Libya.

He said he had warned that any intervention in the domestic affairs of Libya would lead to the somalization of Libyan crisis.

The visiting Guinean official has commended the role of President Omar Bashir of Sudan and President Idris Debby of Chad for their ability to put in place a mechanism for combating crime and terrorism, expressing hope that other African countries would follow the case of the Sudan and Chad.

Equatorial Guinea

Judge Gbeisay Hits Back At Prosecution in Sable Mining Bribery Trial

In what appears to be rare move in the Judiciary, Judge Yarmie Gbeisay, now presiding over the 13th Judicial Circuit… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.