Zimbabwe: Chief Fines Village Heads for Insubordination

A Kezi chief has fined three village heads under his jurisdiction for incompetence after they failed to perform duties assigned to them.

Chief Nyangazonke of Matobo district summoned the village heads to his court last Tuesday after they failed to mobilise people to clear thorns and bushes at Manyane Primary School in Kezi.

He said by failing to mobilise their communities as instructed, the village heads were guilty of insubordination.

"We cannot tolerate such delinquency from adults," said Chief Nyangazonke. "They are community leaders and they are expected to lead by example. We agreed that there are a lot of bushes and thorns in the school grounds so something must be done about it by the com- munity.

"They promised to mobilise people to attend to this problem, but failed."

Chief Nyangazonke said each village head was fined a goat.

"I have fined them a goat each and they have seven days to bring goats to my court," he said. "I have also given them seven days to attend to the problem at the school.

"Some children go to school barefoot and they are finding it hard to navigate their way to classes because of the thorns. These bushes might be breeding grounds for snakes, scorpions and other harmful creatures so they should be cleared."

Recently, two village heads from Fort Rixon in Mbembesi Village were each fined $200 for insulting Chief Sigola.

Last year, a village head was fined 10 cattle after sleeping with a number of married women from his area in Bhazha village, Matobo District.