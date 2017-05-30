CMED (Pvt) Ltd managing director Davison Mhaka is threatening three barbers who are his former employees with unspecified action accusing them of abandoning him at the time of need.

Mhaka is also accusing the former employees of "touting" and "stealing" all "his clients".

Through his lawyers, Mhaka wrote to his former workers ordering them to stop trading after they moved to next door in a better deal.

The three barbers are now "living in fear" as Mhaka also allegedly verbally told them that he is a "very powerful" and "untouchable" person" as he services President Robert Mugabe's official Zim 1 vehicle.

In a letter in possession of NewZimbabwe.com and written by Tinofara Hove, his attorney, Mhaka said his former workers must "restrain" from touting anywhere near his premises and vacate their new place.

"Please be advised that you are in breach of your Common Law duty under the Laws of Restraint of Trade," reads part of the letter.

"You moved a few metres from the premises of our client where you used to work. You are touting for clients next to the premises of our client's business premises.

"Further, note that your conduct has financially prejudiced our client; may you vacate the premises and restrain from touting anywhere near our client's premises.

"Failure to comply with the above will leave us with no option but to institute legal proceedings against you for damages in the sum of $1000.00 per month from the 3rd of May up to the date you vacate the premises," the letter also reads.

Speaking to this publication, the barbers said they moved next door to start their own project after Mhaka's wife continuously reduced their commission.

"At first we agreed on a 50% commission but as time went on she reduced it to 40%," said Taurai Moyo.

"End of last year, she again reduced it and we had a bitter argument with her until she said it will now be 35%. That was unsustainable as we were now taking nothing home at the end of the month."

Another barber, Chris Chitenga, said when they found a new place next door under rent-a-chair agreement "our clients just followed us".

"This is just natural but did not go down well with him (Mhaka), hence his bitterness. Even if we move downtown our clients will still follow us," said Chitenga.

The CMED boss is also currently on bail facing allegations of obstructing the course of justice after he reportedly cooked up papers showing how $2.7 million in a botched fuel deal was spent.

Despite the payment no fuel was delivered.

CMED is a wholly state owned enterprise which, among other functions, procures and services government vehicles.