29 May 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Parliament Elects Rahma Chair for the Industry Committee and Tayeb Mutafa Chair for the Culture Committee

Khartoum — The National Assembly, headed by its speaker professor Ibrahim Ahmed Omar, on Monday elected Dr. Bashir Adam Rahma as chair for eh Industry, trade, investment and lands committee.

The parliament also elected Engineer Tayeb Mustafa as chair for the Culture, Tourism, and ِ Antiqutities committee while Dr. Osman Ali Abul Magid was named deputy chair for the same committee

On his part the speaker has welcomed the election of the chairpersons of he said committees expressing hope that they would help the parliament carry out its duties better towards the implementation of the outcome of the National Dialogue.

The parliament's 14 committees have thus been completed.

