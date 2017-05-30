Sudan: Khartoum State Governor Says Community Contribution in State Budget, Twice That of Government

Khartoum — The Governor of Khartoum State, Gen Abdul Rahim Mohamed Hussein has stressed that civil society and community contribution in the State budget is double that provided by the government which stands at 10 billion Sudanese pounds.

The Governor Hussein who was speaking at a ceremony marking the inauguration of kidney dialysis center donated by Qatar charity organizations in Hajj Yousef, Sharq El Nil locality, has also commended the State of Qatar which he said contributed to the peace realization in Darfur but equally in the provision of services in his state, including in the health and education domains.

He commended the role played by the Minister of Health Mamoon Humaida that seek to move the health services centers to the peripheries of the national capital in place o their being at the center of the national capital away from the rural and peripheries areas.

The Minister for Welfare and Social Insurance Ibrahim Adam Ibrahim said transferring those service centers to the peripheries was aimed at provision of service near to areas where they are most needed and that this would also help achieve social justice.

The Minsiter for health has meanwhile said kidney dialysis centers have increased from a mere 31 center to over 3300 center at present. He said soon this service would be available to people near to their residential areas