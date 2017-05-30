29 May 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: FVP Meets Asian Ambassadors

Khartoum — The First Vice-President of the Republic and National Prime Minister, Lt. Gen. Bakri Hassan Salih has underscored Sudan keenness to cement relations with Asian countries in a way that serves common interests and push further horizons of cooperation.

This came during meeting of the First Vice-President in his office at Council of Ministers with Asian ambassadors accredited to Sudan in presence of Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Hamid Mumtaz.

In a statement to SUNA, Mumtaz said the Asian Ambassadors congratulated to the National Prime Ministers on assuming the office and on formation of national accord government, disclosing that the meeting indicated to strong ties that link Sudan with its neighbors and friends.

He added the meeting talked experiment of national dialogue and affirmed that it was distinguished and unique experiment that could be implemented in countries suffering from crises so as to find solutions to their political issues.

