Sudan: JEM Denounces North and East Darfur States Aggressions

Khartoum — The Justice and Equality Movement-National Unity- has condemned aggressions recently committed by rebel movements in North and East Darfur States.

The Movement' Secretary of External Relations, Colonel Hassan Abdalla Mabrook announced in a statement to SUNA, that the Movement condemns these sabotage acts and terrorizing of armless people , describing these acts as execution of foreign agenda.

He said these sabotage acts only serve objectives of those want to destabilize and undermine security of the country.

Mabrook said it was clear that the intention was to impede lifting of sanctions imposed on Sudan and that the whole World witnesses stability and accord among all political forces being achieved while the government stretched its hand to all outlaws and called them to come to dialogue that most of majority of sons of Sudan have responded and agreed upon forming government of national accord.

He called on leaders of armed and rebel movements to resort to wisdom and to leave the gun. Underlining that the door is still open before them to join peace process.