29 May 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: JEM Denounces North and East Darfur States Aggressions

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The Justice and Equality Movement-National Unity- has condemned aggressions recently committed by rebel movements in North and East Darfur States.

The Movement' Secretary of External Relations, Colonel Hassan Abdalla Mabrook announced in a statement to SUNA, that the Movement condemns these sabotage acts and terrorizing of armless people , describing these acts as execution of foreign agenda.

He said these sabotage acts only serve objectives of those want to destabilize and undermine security of the country.

Mabrook said it was clear that the intention was to impede lifting of sanctions imposed on Sudan and that the whole World witnesses stability and accord among all political forces being achieved while the government stretched its hand to all outlaws and called them to come to dialogue that most of majority of sons of Sudan have responded and agreed upon forming government of national accord.

He called on leaders of armed and rebel movements to resort to wisdom and to leave the gun. Underlining that the door is still open before them to join peace process.

Sudan

President Al-Bashir and Guinean President Hold Talks

President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir, Sunday evening held talks with the visiting President of Guinea… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.