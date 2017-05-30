29 May 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Dr. Kamal Tajal-Sir Appointed to Represent Africa in OIE Executive Board

Khartoum — The Undersecretary of the Ministry of Animal Resources Dr. Kamal Tajal-Sir has been appointed as a member of the Executive Council of the World Organization for Animal Health (OIE), which consists of 180 countries from around the world at its annual meeting in Paris, France.

Dr. Tajal-Sir was selected by to represent Africa 54 African countries in the elections held in early May in Nairobi.

The OIE Executive Council consists of a president and six members representing the continents of the world.

