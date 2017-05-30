Sudan: Foreign Minister Meets Advisor of Guinean President

Khartoum — Foreign Minister, Prof. Ibrahim Ghandour met, at his office, Monday, the Acting Minister, the Guinean Presidential Advisor for Diplomatic Affairs, Mustafa Sano.

The meeting discussed the spheres of joint cooperation in cultural, political and economic fields besides strengthening cooperation relations to serve the interests of the peoples of the two countries.

The two sides also reviewed the different regional and international issues with special emphasis on the African issues as Republic of Guinea is the current chairman of the African Union.

The situations in Libya, South Sudan State and Central African Republic were also discussed during the meeting.

The Guinean Minister renewed the AU confidence on Sudan important role in the region.