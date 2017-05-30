Sudan: Minister of Livestock Affirms Government's Commitment to Achieving Comprehensive Peace

Khartoum — The Minister of Animal Resources, member of the government negotiating delegation Beshara Jumaa Aru met Sunday with the Mr. John Goodman and his accompanying delegation from the Carter Center.

The two sides discussed the stages of negotiations between the government and the armed movements in the process of supporting and achieving peace in the areas of Blue Nile and South Kordofan.

Aru stressed the government's commitment to the peace process through making several concessions and proposals for a comprehensive peace including the signing of the road map agreement submitted by the African Union High-level Implementation Panel led by Thabo Mbeki and the approval of the humanitarian aid proposal, denying the allegations that the aid is an obstacle to signing the cease-fire, Fire, explaining that the process confirms the government seriousness and desire to reach peace and move forward.

The minister said that the delegation was fully prepared to start the negotiations from the point at it stopped and put the interest of the citizen first and then deal with the political aspects.