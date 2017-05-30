Sudan: President Al-Bashir and Guinean President Hold Talks

Khartoum — President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir, Sunday evening held talks with the visiting President of Guinea and current chairman of the African Union, Alpha Condé, and discussed progress of the bilateral historic relations between the two countries.

In a press statement, the Foreign Minister, Prof. Ibrahim Ghandour said that the two presidents have discussed means of consolidating the bilateral relations through establishment of a joint ministerial committee and a resident diplomatic representation.

He said that the two sides agreed on establishment of Sudan embassy in Guinea and Guinea embassy in Khartoum as soon as possible.

He said that the talks included ways of enhancing the economic relations and the benefiting of Sudan experiment at the agricultural field in Guinea, adding that the Guinean President will meet with the Sudanese businessmen to discuss these issues.

Prof. Ghandour indicated that Presidents Al-Bashir and Condé also discussed a number of African issues, especially that President Condé is the current Chairman of the African Union and arrived in Khartoum from a tour inside and outside Africa.

He said that President Condé informed President Al-Bashir on the efforts that he remained exerting since he assumed the chairmanship of the African Union for the unity of Libya and cessation of the war there.

The Foreign Minister pointed out that the talks between the two presidents included the issues of peace in the Central African Republic and South Sudan.

He said that President Al-Bashir has briefed the Guinean President of the steps taken by Sudan for realizing peace in Darfur, holding the national dialogue, the adoption of constitutional amendments, appointment of a national prime minister and formation of a broad-based national accord government.