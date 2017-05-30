Tanzania: 'No' to Rushed Case Judgements

Dodoma — The government has defended the long time that courts take to make rulings on criminal cases, saying some of them entailed thorough investigations before verdicts were pronounced.

The explanation was given in Parliament yesterday by the Minister for Information, Culture, Arts and Sports, Dr Harrison Mwakyembe.

Answering a question from Ritha Kabati (Special Seats-CCM) on behalf of the sector ministry, Dr Mwakyembe said court rulings ought to be fair and indisputable, and this must be preceded by gathering sufficient evidence and assessing it thoroughly.

In her supplementary question, Ms Kabati wanted to know why some cases were pending in courts for many years, thereby denying ordinary people their rights.

"Hon speaker, justice delayed is justice denied. Don't you see that keeping cases pending for a long time denies people their rights," she asked, urging the government to review its justice dispensation system.

Dr Mwakyembe admitted that justice delayed was justice denied but quickly noted that the justice hurried was also justice buried.

He said it was logical to take a long time sitting on files while concluding investigations that would produce proper rulings, instead of giving verdicts hurriedly, which would provoke criticisms. Earlier, the minister maintained that all court rulings would continue to be recorded in English.

He was reacting to Ms Kabati's assertion that recording them in English denied ordinary people their right to understand them, and thus amounted to a denial of the right of appeal.

Meanwhile, the minister promised Mtama MP on the CCM ticket, Mr Nape Nnauye, that he would instruct relevant authorities to look into the possibility of allowing Mnara court in Rondo division to start operations soon.

He was responding to a supplementary question raised by Mr Nape, who said the court building was completed three years ago, but remained idle despite several attempts to push the government to post staff there and set it in motion.