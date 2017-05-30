Gambia: Why Is the Land Commission Still Dormant?

The land question is still a key question in The Gambia. Everyday people hear about land disputes all over the country. Many people with land ownership grievances come to Foroyaa to report on their rights.

A review will reveal multiple claims of ownership of land. Unilateral actions have been taken in a number of cases that have resulted to unending legal confrontation. Monies invested in incomplete buildings may be in the millions. The cost of pursuing land claims is unquantifiable. People are suffering a great deal because of poor land administration.

It is therefore important for the state to make the settlement of land dispute a major priority by doing everything necessary to put the Land Commission, a constitutional requirement which was ignored by the former regime, into operation to provide guidance and remedies to ensure effective and efficient measures to settle land disputes.