Gambia: Family Demands Release of Warrant Officer Jammeh

A deeply worried family demands from the authorities, the release of their loved one, who is a member of the Gambia Armed Force and is still unlawfully detained beyond the 72 hours time limit stated in the constitution of the land. Warrant officer Jammeh has been detained at the Yundum Barracks since, Friday, 17 March 2017.

Fatou Sanyang, the wife of Mr. Ismaila Jammeh, Warrant Officer Class 1 (WOC1), said her husband had just closed from work at Yundum Barracks around 1pm, and upon arrival at home in Kotu, he received a phone call from Captain Alagie Njie, the Military Police commander at Yundum, that he should return to Barracks. The wife said his husband complied and returned without delay.

"On his arrival he was told that he was under arrest and has been held at the barracks up to date. I was in a state of trauma when I received the information that my husband was arrested. He left 7 children at home and it has not been easy for me as their mother. So, I'm therefore calling on the authorities, to release our breadwinner, as we are in the holy month of Ramadan," she said.

However, Mrs. Jammeh said military authorities have allowed them to be visiting or even communicating by phone, with their loved one at his place of detention.

"Investigation is ongoing as the joint panel of investigators are still working on their case and would come to a conclusion soon," GAF spokesperson, Lt. Col. Omar B. Bojang said yesterday.