Two women were Monday among six serial murderers who appeared in court facing allegations of robbing and killing several people between January and May this year.

Nelson Nyarambi, 33, Bothwell Zigomo, 31, Raymond Njajina, 21 Sebastin Mademo, 27, Talent Gwada, 24, and Nelia Mushonga, 20, were arrested over the weekend.

They appeared before magistrate Barbra Chimboza facing murder charges and were remanded in custody and ordered to apply for bail at the High Court.

Although they were not asked to plead, the six were nodding their heads in agreement to allegations they are facing when their charges were read in court.

They are facing four murder charges, eight attempted murder counts and twelve armed robbery counts.

Court heard they used knives, bricks and metal weapons in assaulting and killing their victims.

Those who succumbed to their attacks include Ophius Mudadi, a taxi driver, Robert Lobo of Ruwa, John Nhire of Hatcliff and one unnamed victim.

Court heard they stole $1 and a cell phone from Nhire after killing him. In one night alone they killed two people.

According to prosecutors, the highest amount they stole from their victims was $22.

Some of the victims are still admitted in hospital and have positively identified the accused.

They six were arrested after mobile phones they stole from their victims were tracked.

They also made indications of how they committed the offences and led the police to discovery of other stolen goods.

Sebastin Mutizirwa appeared for the state.