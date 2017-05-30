Mali: Can U-17 - Mali Retains Trophy

The Junior Eagles of Mali have won the trophy for the second consecutive time after defeating the Black Starlets of Ghana 1-0 in Libreville on May 28, 2017.

Mali have been crowned champions of the 2017 U-17 Africa Cup of Nations. They beat Ghana 1-0 in the final on Sunday May 28, 2017 at the Stade de l'Amitié Sino-Gabonese in Libreville. The victory is the second consecutive for Mali having won the trophy in 2015. Many fans had expected the Black Starlets to win following their outstanding performance in the tournament. But the story was different on Sunday. A first half goal sealed the victory for Mali. The Malians proved tough and unbeatable as their goal was not only to qualify for the World Cup but also to defend the title they won in 2015. The encounter began with the Ghanaians having full control of the game in the first ten minutes. The domination was not for long as the Malians were able to get on their feet, dominating the rest of the half with a more tactful game. Several goal opportunities were squandered by both teams as a result of their youthfulness. At the 22nd minute Mamadou Samake opened scores for Mali after defender, Djemoussa Traoré, missed a penalty kick. Mali was given a second penalty at the 33rd minute following another foul play in the Malian vital zone but it was stopped by goal keeper Danlad Ibrahim. At half time the score line was 1-0 in favour of Mali. On resumption, Mali continued with their domination. At the 54th minute Mali forward Seme Camara had a chance but lost it. Ghana fought back with much pressure on the Malian defence but they squandered the opportunities they had. At stoppage time the score board read 1-0 in favour of Mali. Mohamed Camara of Mali was voted Total Man of the Match. The trophy for the best player of the competition went to Abdoulaye Diaby and the trophy for the best scorer of the competition went to Djibril Fandje Touré. Ghana, Mali, Niger and Guinea will represent Africa at the U-17 World Cup in India.