Central Africa: Security in Central Africa - UN Committee Fights Threats

The 44th Ministerial Meeting of the United Nations Standing Advisory Committee on Security Questions in Central Africa (UNSAC) is on course in Yaounde.

Experts are brainstorming on recommendations to make to ministers on ways and means of tackling threats to peace and security, as well as on the geopolitical situation in the Central African Sub-region. This is within the framework of the 44th Ministerial Meeting of the United Nations Standing Advisory Committee on Security Questions in Central Africa (UNSAC) that started in Yaounde on May 29, 2017 to end on June 2, 2017.

The experts have to work for three days before the ministerial session. Speaking during the opening ceremony, Ambassador Tommo Monthe, Permanent Representative of the Republic of Cameroon to the United Nations who is also chairing the experts meeting, said the session comes within the context of insecurity in the Central African sub-region. He cited the Boko Haram insurgencies in the Lake Chad region and maritime piracy. "We need to exchange views on all these insecurity situations before we bring it back to the UN during its forthcoming general assembly session." He said the hitherto conflict-torn Central African Republic was under recovery after long period of war and stated that the situation in that country will be a separate point in the agenda.

Members of UNSAC will during the Yaounde meeting specifically discuss issues related to political governance and the multiple factors that threaten peace and security in the sub-region, exchange views on certain crises, including that of the Central African Republic and deliberate on ways and means to strengthen the fight against ills such as armed violence and terrorism, maritime insecurity in the Gulf of Guinea, electoral tensions, transnational organized crime and the proliferation of small arms and light weapons. The session programme indicates that the Special Representative of the UN Secretary- General for Central Africa and Head of the United Nations Regional Office for Central Africa (UNOCA), François Lounceny Fall will on June 1- 2, 2017 take part in the ministerial session. He is expected to use the opportunity to raise the security and other crucial issues with heads of the delegation to UNSAC.