29 May 2017

Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Cameroon: Extractive Industries - Cameroon Loses Over Fcfa 12 Billion Annually

By Roland Mbonteh

The 3rd regional dialogue and training on contract negotiation and fiscal policies in the Extractive industry organised by the NEPAD has ended in Yaounde.

The African continent is endowed with huge mineral and oil resources capable of catapulting the continent's economic growth and development. Unfortunately, much of the benefits accrued from the exploration and exploitation of these natural resources does not get into the coffers of the various governments. In fact, Africa loses about 38 billion USD (circa over FCFA 223 billion) annually in the extractive industries according to information disclosed by the New Partnership for Africa's Development, NEPAD, during a three-day 3rd Regional Dialogue and Training on Contract Negotiation and Fiscal Policies in the Extractive Industries. In Cameroon, the losses are estimated at about FCFA 1 billion monthly (FCFA 12 billion annually) according to 2016 data collected in low mechanised artisanal mining sites in the East and Adamawa regions by Mining Support and Promotion Framework (CAPAM).

