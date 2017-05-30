Tanzania: Kagera Coffee Growers in Bid to Boost Revenue

Bukoba — Rumaku Agricultural Co-operative Society Limited in Kagera Region is exploring more avenues for raising funds for heavier investment in strategies for raising the quality of coffee, in order to reap good prices in the market.

Over the past two seasons, the Bukoba-based society secured bank loans under the Private Agricultural Sector Support (PASS) guarantee but its 1,700 members still experience financial constraints. These impede their efforts to produce high quality coffee.

"During the crop production season, peasants experience acute financial difficulties...they need money to acquire inputs and pay labourers," says the society's chairperson, Mr Adriano Mahwisa.

Speaking at Matyazo village, however he appreciated the PASS guaranteed bank loans. He said the society has hired experts who administer the transaction process at the centres before processing, to ensure good tastes and aroma.

According to Rumaku Secretary Daniel Jackson, farm productivity varies according to individual member's handling of the farms, hinting that the group members produced 503,000 kilogrammes of coffee beans last year.

"We paid our members over 2.5bn/- for the produce last year," said Mr Jackson, adding that the society had secured a 1.2bn/- loan from CRDB bank under PASS guarantee.

"The loan empowered peasants to maintain and produce high quality coffee; with access to credit facilities, our members are capable of getting all the prerequisite inputs and increasing production," said the secretary, pleading with PASS and its partner financial institutions to sustain financial support to the society.

He said in the absence of credit facilities, financially starved growers fail to get inputs, and sometimes rush to sell off their produce at throwaway prices, "but, with the loan, producers won't rush to sell their produce, but will wait for the best offer instead.

" Rumaku is one of the 12 societies under Kanyovu Coffee Curing Cooperative Joint Enterprises, which secured the 3.4bn/-loan last season from CRDB Bank for profitable coffee trading. PASS guaranteed the credit facility.

The apex cooperative society collected 1,395 tones of coffee last year, an increase of six per cent from the previous year's 1,312 tones, thanks to conducive weather conditions and hard work among producers.

PASS, according to its Managing Director Nicomed Bohay, is determined to intensify production and improve processing through assistance to producers and entrepreneurs' access to bank loans, training and market research.

"Coffee accounts for about 20 per cent of the country's foreign earnings and PASS is committed to sustain the crop as the mainstay of the nation's agriculture-based economy," says Mr Bohay.