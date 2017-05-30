Nigeria: 46 Doctors for 4.7 Million People Worrisome - Zamfara Governor

Gusau — Zamfara State Governor Abdulaziz Yari yesterday expressed worry over the current number of qualified medical doctors in the state saying something urgent must be done to correct the anomaly.

Daily Trust had last week reported how 3 million people in the state were being served by only 46 qualified doctors in the state, but some health institutions in the state disputed the figures.

However, speaking during the grand finale of the celebration of his 6th year anniversary, Governor Yari said for Zamfara State, with an estimated population of 4.7 million, it is worrisome that the state owned hospitals are being run by only 46 doctors.

"We need to recruit more qualified personnel to man our hospitals. We need to redouble our efforts in the area of disease prevention and primary health care. We will also roll out new incentives to attract health workers and motivate those in the service to work harder for the wellbeing of our people," he said.

Yari added that plans were in the pipeline to recruit about 200 additional health personnel, noting that despite the effort his administration has made in the last six years to build new hospitals and primary healthcare delivery centres, a lot needs to be done in the sector.

He then called on parents and guardians to encourage their children to pursue health and medical related courses in order for the state to fulfil its manpower needs in these areas.

"Implementation of annual salary increment has been effected and promotions will soon be implemented also. We are also committed to setting aside the sum of N100 million monthly for the payment of workers gratuity effective from the month of June this year," he added.