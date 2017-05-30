Ethiopia: Authority Confiscates Stalled Cargoes

The Ethiopian Revenues and Customs Authority (ERCA), Modjo branch office, declared on May 26, 2017, that the office finally reached the decision of confiscating 144 containers due to the importers' reluctance in picking up their containers on time.

"We are taking serious measures on the containers which exceeded the fixed 60 days of storage time," said Getu Legesse, deputy general manager for customs affairs at ERCA's Modjo branch.

Since the Authority started confiscating the containers, 73 importers took their goods. And the Authority has also auctioned and sold 19 containers while it is undertaking the auction process of the remaining 52 containers.

The containers which were confiscated by the Authority hold different types of goods including machinery and electronic appliances.