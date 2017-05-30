29 May 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Vito Set to Join Baabaas

Double World Cup winner Victor Vito has joined the Barbarians squad on duty against Ulster at the Kingspan Stadium in Belfast on June 1.

The New Zealand flanker is one of five players added to the group following the invitation side's 28-14 defeat against England at Twickenham.

Vito is joined by two of his La Rochelle teammates - beaten in last weekend's Top 14 semi final - in flyhalf Brock James and prop Vincent Pelo. Fullback Jean-Marcellin Buttin comes in from Bordeaux-Begles and veteran Scotland lock Nathan Hines from Montpellier.

Ruan Pienaar, a second half replacement against England, has returned to join the Ulster side for the first meeting of the teams since 1957.

Barbarians Squad

Backs: Horacio Agulla (Castres & Argentina), Jean-Marcellin Buttin (Bordeaux-Begles & France), Kahn Fotuali'i (Bath Rugby & Samoa), Robbie Fruean (Bath Rugby), Alex Goode (Saracens & England), Brock James (La Rochelle), Rory Kockott (Castres & France), Ian Madigan (Bordeaux Begles & Ireland), Waisea Nayacalevu (Stade Francais & Fiji), David Smith (Castres).

Forwards: Patricio Albacete (Toulouse & Argentina), Thierry Dusautoir (Toulouse & France), Corey Flynn (Star RFC & New Zealand), Victor Vito (La Rochelle), Richard Hibbard (Gloucester & Wales), Nathan Hines (Montpellier), Facundo Isa (Lyon & Argentina), Census Johnston (Toulouse & Samoa), Chris King (Pau), Vincent Pelo (La Rochelle & France), Mike Ross (Leinster & Ireland), Joe Tekori (Toulouse & Samoa), Jeremy Thrush (Gloucester & New Zealand).

Source: Sport24

South Africa

