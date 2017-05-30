28 May 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Van Rooyen Invokes Sub Judice Rule Over Renewed 'State Capture' Claims

Tagged:

Related Topics

Cooperative Governance Minister Des Van Rooyen will not be commenting on Sunday's media reports that the Gupta's picked up the tab for his visit to Dubai in 2015 because the issue is sub judice, his office said.

"The Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta), honourable Des van Rooyen noted with concern the articles that appeared today, 28 May 2017 in some Sunday Newspapers," a brief statement read.

"The Minister emphasised that the issue raised [in the] article are part of the broader legal review of the so-called state capture report as such he will not comment on the matters that are sub judice."

Sunday Times reported that the Guptas paid for Van Rooyen's trip to Dubai after he was appointed in 2015.

Van Rooyen was the finance minister for a weekend when former finance minister Nhlanhla Nene was removed ostensibly for a position in the Brazil Russia India China economic bloc. That position did not materialise and Van Rooyen was removed after an uproar and replaced by Pravin Gordhan.

Gordhan was axed on 31 May in a Cabinet reshuffle.

The Public Protector, at the time Thuli Madonsela, issued a reported last year titled State of Capture in which allegations that the Guptas were involved in ministerial appointments were explored.

Van Rooyen and President Jacob Zuma are applying for a judicial review of the report.

The Public Protector recommended that the Chief Justice appoint a commission of inquiry into the state capture allegations, but Zuma has indicated that neither the Protector, nor the Chief Justice can take over a function limited to himself.

Source: News24

South Africa

Govt Strikes Power Deal

Potentially devastating load-shedding has been averted after the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) and Zesa Holdings… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.