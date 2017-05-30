South Africa: More Rain Frustrations for South Africa 'A'

South Africa 'A' suffered more rain frustration in match two of their tour to the United Kingdom after their clash against Derbyshire at the County Ground was washed out on Monday.

Having managed to squeeze in a little over 35 overs in their opening match of the trip against Yorkshire on Saturday, just 20.1 overs were sent down in Derby.

There was, however, some useful batting practice for two of the top three after they hit half-centuries in SA A's total of 145/1.

Opener Reeza Hendricks top-scored with an unbeaten 68 (65 balls, 9 fours, 1 six), while number three Theunis de Bruyn was not out for a blistering 65 (41 balls, 4 fours, 4 sixes).

The only batsman to fall was Aiden Markram for 11, shortly after the home side had won the toss and opted to field first in a clash that had been initially reduced to 41-overs per side due to the inclement weather.

The match was the last warm-up encounter for the visitors before they play host, the England Lions, in the first of three one-dayers starting at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Thursday.

Their month-long tour also comprises of a one-off four-day clash against their English counterparts in late June.

South Africa 'A' squad for 50-over series against England Lions: Reeza Hendricks (Highveld Lions), Jon Jon Smuts (Warriors), Aiden Markram (Titans), Temba Bavuma (Highveld Lions), Theunis de Bruyn (Knights), Khaya Zondo - captain (Dolphins), Hein Kuhn (Titans), Jason Smith (Cape Cobras), Mangaliso Mosehle -wk (Highveld Lions), Sisanda Magala (Warriors), Tabraiz Shamsi (Titans), Lungisani Ngidi (Titans), Duanne Olivier (Knights), Junior Dala (Titans), Dane Paterson (Cape Cobras).

South Africa 'A' squad for four-day series against England Lions: Heino Kuhn (Titans), Aiden Markram- captain (Titans), Theunis de Bruyn (Knights), Temba Bavuma (Highveld Lions), Khaya Zondo (Dolphins), Jason Smith (Cape Cobras), Heinrich Klaasen - wk (Titans), Wiaan Mulder (Highveld Lions), Rudi Second (Knights), Dane Piedt (Cape Cobras), Lungisani Ngidi (Titans), Dane Paterson (Cape Cobras), Duanne Olivier (Knights), Junior Dala (Titans), Beuran Hendricks (Cape Cobras).

South Africa 'A' tour to UK itinerary

Thu 1 June 1st A ODI v England Lions Trent Bridge, Nottingham

Sat 3 June 2nd A ODI v England Lions Northampton

Mon 5 June 3rd A ODI v England Lions (D/N) Northampton

8-11 June 4-day v Hampshire Ageas Bowl, Southampton

14-17 June 4-day v Sussex Arundel (v Duke of Norfolk XI if Sussex in RL play-offs)

21-24 June 'A' Test v Lions The Spitfire Ground, St Lawrence, Canterbury

Source: Sport24