29 May 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Cricket - Champions Trophy Group a Preview - Fixtures, Squads, Head-to-Head Stats and More

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis

Australia, Bangladesh, England and New Zealand will slog it out in Group A of the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy. Here's everything you need to know. By ANTOINETTE MULLER.

The Champions Trophy is a phoenix of sorts. The last time it was, back in 2013 - also in England - it was supposed to be the tournament's swansong. But uncertainty over the Test Championship which was eventually scrapped meant the International Cricket Council (ICC) revived the jamboree, and here we are again.

Despite one-day cricket suffering a bit of an identity crisis, the relatively short and sharp format of the tournament means interest in it remains relatively constant. That it is played by the best one-day teams in the world means far fewer lopsided contests and with the qualification process introduced in 2009 it offers something that is far too often lacking in international cricket: context.

As a result, for the first time since the tournament's inception, the West Indies will not be there. Bangladesh take their place, returning to the competition for the first time since their debut appearance back in 2006.

As the cliché goes, the format means there is no room for error. Or rain, for that matter....

South Africa

Henri Was Emotional After Axe Murders - Uncle

Henri van Breda was emotional when his uncle saw him on the day his parents and brother were murdered, Andre du Toit… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2017 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.