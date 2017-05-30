analysis

Australia, Bangladesh, England and New Zealand will slog it out in Group A of the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy. Here's everything you need to know. By ANTOINETTE MULLER.

The Champions Trophy is a phoenix of sorts. The last time it was, back in 2013 - also in England - it was supposed to be the tournament's swansong. But uncertainty over the Test Championship which was eventually scrapped meant the International Cricket Council (ICC) revived the jamboree, and here we are again.

Despite one-day cricket suffering a bit of an identity crisis, the relatively short and sharp format of the tournament means interest in it remains relatively constant. That it is played by the best one-day teams in the world means far fewer lopsided contests and with the qualification process introduced in 2009 it offers something that is far too often lacking in international cricket: context.

As a result, for the first time since the tournament's inception, the West Indies will not be there. Bangladesh take their place, returning to the competition for the first time since their debut appearance back in 2006.

As the cliché goes, the format means there is no room for error. Or rain, for that matter....