28 May 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Mapoe Replaces Injured Am in Bok Squad

Sharks centre, Lukhanyo Am, sustained a cheekbone fracture in Saturday's Super Rugby clash against the Stormers.

He will undergo surgery in the coming week, which rules him out of action for the Springboks' Castle Lager Incoming Test Series against France.

Am is replaced by Lions centre Lionel Mapoe, who is drafted from the SA 'A' side that was announced earlier in the week to face the French Barbarians in a two-match series.

Mapoe has earned 11 Springbok Test caps to date since making his international debut on 25 July 2015 against the All Blacks in Johannesburg.

He has played in eight Tests for the Boks in midfield and three times on the wing.

Meanwhile, the Springbok squad will assemble on Monday in Plettenberg Bay in the Southern Cape to continue with preparations for the forthcoming series against France.

