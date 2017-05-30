Kenya: Water Rationing to Stay Longer As Dam Levels Remain Low

Brace for a longer period of water rationing, the government has told factories and consumers of the precious resource in Nairobi.

Environment and Natural Resources Cabinet Secretary Professor Judi Wakhungu said the main supplier to the capital Ndakaini Dam is currently 31 per cent full.

The CS instead urged factories to embrace water recycling to mitigate the impact of rationing.

Ms Wakhungu, who visited the dam last Saturday, said the situation is yet to improve forcing them to continue the water rationing programme for Nairobi's factories and residents.

"We have no choice but to rethink our water use management as well as consider investing in wastewater treatment and recycling technology, which will ease use and generate more palatable water for use in factories,' she said.

The CS spoke at Nestle Kenya's factory in Nairobi on Monday when she commissioned a Sh47 million electric wastewater recycling facility expected to reduce the company's water bill by Sh2.4 million every year.

Nestle Kenya Managing Director Ciru Miring'u said the facility will also provide them with about 13,000 litres of water daily for non-core use.

The machine will also enable them release clean water to the general drainage line while the solid waste will be sent to brick and manure making companies for re-use.