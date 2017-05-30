29 May 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Water Rationing to Stay Longer As Dam Levels Remain Low

Tagged:

Related Topics

By James Kariuki

Brace for a longer period of water rationing, the government has told factories and consumers of the precious resource in Nairobi.

Environment and Natural Resources Cabinet Secretary Professor Judi Wakhungu said the main supplier to the capital Ndakaini Dam is currently 31 per cent full.

The CS instead urged factories to embrace water recycling to mitigate the impact of rationing.

Ms Wakhungu, who visited the dam last Saturday, said the situation is yet to improve forcing them to continue the water rationing programme for Nairobi's factories and residents.

"We have no choice but to rethink our water use management as well as consider investing in wastewater treatment and recycling technology, which will ease use and generate more palatable water for use in factories,' she said.

The CS spoke at Nestle Kenya's factory in Nairobi on Monday when she commissioned a Sh47 million electric wastewater recycling facility expected to reduce the company's water bill by Sh2.4 million every year.

Nestle Kenya Managing Director Ciru Miring'u said the facility will also provide them with about 13,000 litres of water daily for non-core use.

The machine will also enable them release clean water to the general drainage line while the solid waste will be sent to brick and manure making companies for re-use.

Kenya

Who Will Be President Come August?

The electoral commission has approved eight candidates to take part in the presidential election in August, including… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.