South Africa: Criminal Charges to Be Laid Against East London Zoo

The National Council of SPCAs says criminal charges will be laid against everyone found to be responsible for the cruelty, suffering, neglect and unacceptable conditions found at the East London Zoo.

The charges will be laid in terms of the Animals Protection Act.

This follows an inspection by the NSPCA's Wildlife Protection Unit on Thursday, May 26, where inspectors found a male Chacma baboon, William, suffering from a form of paralysis in his hind legs.

Inspector Cassandra McDonald said the male baboon appeared lethargic in his enclosure. He moved by dragging his lower body.

"In the light of his severely limited movement and his general body condition, which was considered to be shocking, the NSPCA Inspectors issued a warning in terms of the Animals Protection Act, requiring the baboon to be examined by a veterinarian by close of business and the report to be forwarded to them."

McDonald said the baboon had not been assisted and was left to suffer.

"The NSPCA's return visit the following day revealed a significant deterioration in the condition of the baboon. He had open, bleeding wounds and was found in the exact area as the previous day."

She said the concrete flooring around the animal was covered in blood and pieces of his flesh were visible.

"The stench of urine was overpowering and unbearable. Flies were swarming around the animal. In my opinion, the baboon was in severe distress."

The baboon had large open wounds and lesions on his buttocks and its flesh had been eroded away.

According to McDonald, the wounds appeared to be infected and were infested with maggots. The baboon appeared to be grossly underweight.

To prevent further suffering, the baboon was humanely euthanised on site. They were presently awaiting the results of the post mortem examination.

