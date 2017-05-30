Nigeria: ‎Biafra Sit-At-Home - Onitsha Shut Down, Partial Compliance in Abakaliki

Most businesses including banks and schools in the commercial city of Onitsha, Anambra State, were shut in response to the call for a sit-at-home peaceful protest by pro-Biafran groups.

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and Movement for the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) had called for a sit-at-home today in the south-east to commemorate the declaration of Biafra by late Chukwuemeka Ojukwu some 50 years ago.

The exercise, according to preliminary reports gathered by PREMIUM TIMES has so far been a huge success in Anambra State especially in Onitsha as shops, markets, banks and schools in the city remained closed.

According to a resident, John Okorie, "MASSOB called and we answered. All businesses in the city are closed including shops in the streets."

Security officials were seen driving around the city to keep the peace.

A similar situation was recorded in the state's capital, Awka, and the second commercial city of Nnewi.

In Abakaliki, Ebonyi State, there was partial compliance, as the Abakpa Market, the city's main market, was opened but most shops still remained closed at press time.

Many of the traders were seen gathered in front of their shops discussing the situation.

As they noticed that those who flouted the order and opened their shops were not being molested, many of them summoned courage and started opening their shops.

But the major private transporters in the city shut down their parks in compliance to the MASSOB and IPOB directives.

However, two banks, UBA and First Bank, opened their doors to customers while other banks doors remained shut leaving customers, who thronged to the banks, stranded.