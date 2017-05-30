Africa: Arrogance of South Africans On Africa

analysis

Despite several examples of opposition leaders being detained or harassed internationally, DA leader Mmusi Maimane has not remembered his principles of choosing the right side of history and ensuring we don't have dictators. So why Zambia? Why would Maimane, of all the countries in the world with opposition leaders facing intimidation and harassment, choose Zambia?

In Turkey, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has been accused of a so-called post-coup crackdown that has had opposition leaders and MPs of Turkey's pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic party (HDP), including its world respected leader Selahattin Demirtaş, detained and charged for crimes linked to so-called "terrorist propaganda".

It's a crackdown that happened against a backdrop of rising criticism over President Erdoğan's government's purge, a government that has also issued warrants of arrests against editors and staff of Cumhuriyet, the main opposition newspaper in the country.

In response to these crackdowns, the ANC in solidarity with the Kurdish members of the Turkish Parliament has used all diplomatic channels and has spoken out for the release of these oppositions leaders, demanding equal treatment for all members of the Turkish Parliament, irrespective of which political party they belong to, and for their immunity to be reinstated.

Not a single statement...