Uganda: Mwaki Shelved Her Degree in It for Business, Nursery Teaching

analysis

Wednesday afternoon finds me at Seroma shoppers stop plaza in an interview with Stella Mwaki, the proprietor of Stella's general hard- ware.

Her story is fascinating. It's a story of hard work interwoven with resilience and passion. Born to Peter Mwaki and Gladys Najjuko in Masaka 25 years ago, Mwaki attended KY primary school where she completed her primary education in 2005.

She later joined Masaka secondary school for six years. After completing S6, there was an issue: she wanted to pursue a career in nursery teaching, while her father insisted on a different course.

"Mom advised me to heed my father's recommendation, but she also encouraged me to pursue my passion," Mwaki reminisces.

Her mother, who was supportive of her passion, enrolled her at Young Men's Christian Association (YMCA) for a certificate in nursery teaching during her S6 vacation. Meanwhile, she waited to join university to pursue a course of her father's choice.

While still pursuing her 18-month nursery teaching course, she was admitted to Kyambogo University for a bachelor's degree in Information Technology (IT).

"The two courses overlapped for some time, and I had to juggle between YMCA and Kyambogo University," Mwaki says.

For someone used to having her hands full, Mwaki decided to take up a part-time nursery teaching gig at Mothercare Preparatory School in Nalumunye after her course at YMCA.

"It is great being around kids. They are fun people, yet so innocent," smiles Mwaki, who confesses to having liked being around children since her earlier years. "I find children so calming and real. They hold no grudges and have no hidden agendas. They are very genuine people."

While teaching and still at university, Mwaki ventured into boutique business which she says was doing well. But later, with the advice of her cousin who has been in hardware business for many years, Mwaki was convinced to join.

"I sold off my boutique and topped up the money with my personal savings to start this hardware," says Mwaki.

Two years into the business, Mwaki maintains she couldn't have ventured into a better trade. Her intention was to realise financial independence so she could later pursue her passion with no financial worries.

"On a good day, I make profits many times more than the salary I used to earn from teaching," says Mwaki, who plans to return to teaching as soon as her business is well-established.

"I miss teaching kids because it is my passion. Here, I only deal with adults since they are the ones who buy construction materials."

To her, plumbing materials are the most lucrative since they are bought in large quantities compared to others. In her shop, one can find all sorts of hardware including tiles, locks, pipes, door knobs, bath tubs, sinks and toilets, among others.

Apart from the usual challenges of taxes and slow seasons affecting any other business, she maintains hardware is a rewarding investment. She adds that with commitment, nothing is hard.

"I did not have the slightest idea about construction when I started this business," says Mwaki. "But I learnt it all while here because I was interested."

Much as it is a male-dominated industry, Mwaki has not faced any challenges based on her gender. With a work schedule spanning from 8am to 6pm six days a week, Mwaki spends her Sundays resting at home. She, however, goes to Christ the King church Kampala for the Sunday evening mass.

"I love massages. So, I make time in the course of the week and get one," smiles Mwaki, who also enjoys hip hop and RnB music.

When Mr Right comes along and takes her to the altar, Mwaki hopes to have children of her own. For now, however, she is concentrating on building her empire.