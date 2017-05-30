Somalia: Haaf Inaugurated Galmudug President

Ahmed Dualle Haf Inaugurated President Of Galmudug Enterpreneur and Politician Ahmed Dualle Geele Haaf was on Monday inaugurated as the President of Galmudug region in a ceremony in Adado.

The event was attended by President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo, regional leaders and the UN Secretary General Special Envoy to Somalia. Security was beefed up in the mainly slow paced city of Adaado as it welcomed the many dignitaries. Also present was Puntland President Abdiweli Gaas his presence significant with the two regions having a history of armed conflict over border dispute.

President Haaf who until recently served as a federal Member of Parliament. was elected as the regional president of Galmudug on May 3 by state MPs.

This followed following the resignation of Abdikarim Hussein Guled last February on health grounds.