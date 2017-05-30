As part of addressing the concerns of the public the Oromia State has offered 700 hectares of land to 1,575 youth and residents yesterday in different parts of the state to enable them engage in agricultural activities and build houses.

State Cabinet led by State Chief Lemma Megeressa and House of Peoples' Representatives Speaker Abadula Gemeda has handed out the plots to youths, teachers 0and residents of Adea, Adama, Metehara Fentale woredas for agricultural and housing development.

At Adea Woreda , Koftu kebele some 78.75 hectares of land which was occupied by foreign investors for over 16 years was given to 650 youths organized in association and trained on agriculture and farming.

Meanwhile, the Cabine has also visited 800 youth that engaged in cattle fattening in West Shoa Zone.

The State Chief Lemma hand over three tractors to the youth organized in associations in Adea Woreda.

On the occasion, Lemma said the youth's enthusiasm for development is encouraging and the state would extend support to address the quest for development and ensure active participation and benefit of the youth.

Similarly, the state has granted 56 hectares of land for the construction of houses for Adama Woreda residents with low income and teachers. The state government has paid 23 million Birr for compensation to 120 farmers evacuated from the site.

Similarly, Fentale Woreda farmers was granted 14.75 hectares of land for housing and business centers that would be transferred to 680 farmers and youth.

State Food Security and Job Creation Bureau head Yohannes Tesfa said efforts are underway to benefit the youth especially who graduates and remained unemployed to engage in developmental activities.

Over 34, 500 youth registered from 11 woredas have obtained training on various issues including farming, pastoral farming, agro processing other sectors, according to him.