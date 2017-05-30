South Africa: Lerato Moloi's Alleged Killers Appear in Soweto Court

Two men charged with the rape and murder of 27-year-old Soweto lesbian Lerato Moloi appeared in the Protea Magistrate's Court on Monday, the NPA said.

The Lesotho national and a Malawi national appeared briefly and the matter was postponed to June 4 for further investigations, National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said.

TimesLive named them as Tsotang Petros Mokgethi and Jacob Alofayo, both in their 30s.

They were arrested a few days after a man cutting the grass along the railway tracks in a field in Naledi, Soweto found her body on Sunday, May 14. Her head had been covered with rocks and her jeans and underwear had been pulled down to her ankles.

Both men lived nearby and apparently knew Moloi. Some believed she was a victim of "corrective rape", the Sowetan reported.

According to Sowetan, during their first appearance in the Protea Magistrate's Court on May 17, one of the men confessed, telling Magistrate Herman Badenhorst that he knew that what he and his accomplice had done was bad.

Moloi was one of four women found murdered in Soweto that weekend, just over two weeks after part-time student Karabo Mokoena, 22, was found murdered in a veld in Lyndhurst. Her former boyfriend Sandile Kagiso Mantsoe was arrested and charged with her murder.

Two friends, Bongeka Phungula and Popi Qwabe, were found in Tladi and Naledi. They had been shot, Soweto West cluster commander Major-General Fred Kekana said.

Two men arrested in connection with their deaths were expected to appear in the Protea Magistrate's Court on June 2, Mjonondwane said.

The fourth, burnt body of another woman was found in Mofolo, also in Soweto. She had not yet been identified.

