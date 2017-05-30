Ethiopia: Success in a Couple of Decades

May 28 (Ginbot 20) is the day that opened new opportunities for the Nations, Nationalities and Peoples of Ethiopia so that they have equal participation and benefits from the ongoing development. It is a day that laid a cornerstone for the realization of a solid economic as well as political society.

It is widely acknowledged that the day opened the gate for a constitutional governance which enabled the country to turn its back on war and chaos to embrace development and democratic system that promotes peaceful coexistence for the people of the nation.

Political pluralism, democracy, rapid economic development and determining the unalienable rights of the citizens are far better served in a constitutionally fixed federal arrangement as opposed to a unitary state structure that had been proven to be repressive. Hence, the federal system that accommodates diversity, ensures religious freedom and guarantees multi-party system was established and strengthened in the country.

After the fall of the Dergue, the fear of disintegration was looming in Ethiopia amid the existence of a number of armed resistance groups in the country, many of them ethnically organized. However, the establishment of a transition government that opened a new era for a round table discussion among all existing rebel groups kindled a glimmer of hope for a united Ethiopia.

Accordingly, it was possible to begin a new era of united Ethiopia with a new federal democratic constitution. Due to the federal democratic constitution, fundamental and democratic rights of all Nations, Nationalities and Peoples of Ethiopia have been respected. And they now have the right to self-determination.

These days, we started to see encouraging achievements from the country's drive towards industrialization. Hence, enjoying the fruits of May 28 that have been achieved in the past twenty six years, the government and people of Ethiopia will work diligently to realize the renaissance of the country.

As a result of May 28, Ethiopian farmers have continued pulling themselves out traditional farming and are able to produce more than once a year using irrigation, which indicates the foundation of the base for the renaissance of the rural economy.

The Nations, Nationalities and Peoples' of Ethiopia have benefited from the efforts exerted so far to drive the country out of the quagmire of poverty. While 38.7 percent of Ethiopians used to live in extreme poverty in 2004-2005, five years later, this was 29.6 percent, which is a decrease of 9.1 percent, according to official reports.

Agricultural productivity has now exceeded 250 million quintal per annum enabling the nation to attain food security at national level. The government along with the Ethiopian people is working tirelessly to realize food security.

It cannot be debated that Ethiopia has recorded huge growth for the past 26 years in terms of guaranteeing peace, recording development and building democracy. For this, the sound political path the country pursues should be mentioned. It is not only about the political path, but also the constitutional democracy and development provisions that are stipulated on the constitution should also be mentioned. As the constitution was prepared and ratified with the participation of the people of the country, the provisions stipulated in the constitution had a huge role in bringing national consensus.

The commitment of the government to implement those provisions accelerated the country's success in building a democratic system and entering into an orbit of rapid development. The Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia (FDRE) Constitution clearly states that the country should try to achieve fair economic objectives. To achieve these objectives, the government has formulated and is implementing a mechanism where citizens fairly benefit from the country's accumulated wealth. Regions that have been trailing in terms of development are now benefiting more from the development by getting special grant from the government. The constitution has clearly given guarantees to these rights.

The first Growth and Transformation Plan (GTP I) which secured a consecutive growth with an average of 10 percent per annum is another achievement gained from the the federal democratic system. The country has been introducing major and significant changes across all sectors of the economy including a number of hydro-power dams like the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam.

Similarly, with the implementation of GTP II, the country pursued to secure economic successes in the manufacturing sector as well as the agricultural development and beyond. Now, it has been quite a few years since the nation started to receive a number of reviews about its economic wonders from international organizations, media and non-state actors. Generally, May 28 has resulted in heavy investments that can ensure nation's renaissance through leading it towards middle income status.