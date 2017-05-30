Saint George shared a point with Fasil City after finishing level at 2-2 at the Addis Ababa Stadium.

St. George had a 2-0 lead in the first half but Fasil City came from behind to regain parity in the second half.

St. George's Friday match against Facil City was scheduled to take place a month earlier but postponed due to their international commitment. They have now 56 points from 28 games while Fasil City collected 42 points from equal 28 games to solidify their 6th place in the table. A week earlier, Fasil City had a 3-0 win over Mekelakeya.

Fasil City are the surprise side this season. They joined the elite league this season along with Addis Ababa City, Jimma Ababuna and Woldiya City.

It is confirmed that the Addis Ababa City side are relegated from the top flight following a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Coffee a week before. Surprisingly enough Addis City collected only 20 points from 28 games. Despite the sacking of the head coach Seyoum Kebede in the middle, the newly appointed interim coach didn't fare well to save the side from relegation. It is sad to register such poor result all through the season in the elite league. Addis City have never jumped from the bottom place (16th out of 16 teams) all through to this day.

The other new entry in to the elite parade, Jimma Ababuna are still in the dangerous relegation zone on 29 points from 28 games. They stand 14th having a single point advantage over the 15th place Commercial Bank. At the end of the season three teams will be demoted while three new teams will be allowed to join the elite league.

The third new entry Woldiya City occupy the 9th place on 34 points from equal 28 games. Woldiya took that position after a goalless tie with Jimma Ababuna.

Comparing the results of the three new entries this season, the performance of Fasil City has been pretty excellent to this day. This made them the surprise side of the season.

St. George already lifted the season's Ethiopian Premier League football club trophy for the record 14th time two matches ahead of the end of the season following a 1-0 win over the struggling Electric.

Right after confirming their title win, team captain Adane Girma said that this was a perfect campaign to defend the title.

"We played hard and strong to make sustainable success for our club. This season the competition was so tricky. Some clubs close in on the gap time and again. We run away they still managed to catch up. It was a very exciting competition but we were sure that we would lift the trophy for a record 14 times. We did it. I am happy for that, "Adane added.

So far Electric and Hawassa City lifted the trophy two times each while Dedebit and Coffee have taken once in the league's 20-year history.

Dedebit and Sidama Coffee stand second and third having equal 48 points from equal 28 games, in the order of that.

Dedebit collected the 48 points following a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Adama City who stand fifth on 47 points from 28 games.

The fourth placed Coffee also have equal 47 points with Adama City. The two are separated by goal difference.

The 6th placed Fasil City have 42 points, seven clear from the 7th placed Mekelakeya. With only two matches to go there is no room for Mekelakeya to overtake the place of Fasil City.

Hawassa City who stand 8th in the table on 34 points have the chance to improve their position if they win the two remaining games simply because they are separated with the 7th place Mekelakeya with a single point.

The 9th place is occupied by Woldiya City with 34 points. Arba Minch City (33), Dire Dawa City (31), Wolayita Dicha (30) and Electric (29) occupy from ten to 13th places, in that order. The 15th placed, next to the bottom side Addis Ababa City, lie the Commercial Bank on 28 points from 28 games.

With two remaining matches their survival depends not only on their win but on the defeat of the 14th place Jimma Ababuna.

Bearing this in mind, the fight to avoid relegation is expected to be challenging and thrilling up to the end of the season's competition.

Getaneh Kebede of Dedebit is the leading scorer with 22 goals while Salhadin Seid of St. George is the remote second finding the net 15 times.