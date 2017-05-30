Africa: Strong Steps From Turkey's Maarif Foundation to Africa

The head of Turkey's recently established Maarif Foundation, Professor Birol Akgün told that it aims to be active around the world within five years, addressing the educational needs of the Turkish community abroad by offering a visionary Turkish-style education and promoting the Turkish language.

Maarif Foundation was named after an Ottoman-Turkish word for education that comes from the Arabic word for knowledge or wisdom. The foundation addresses the educational needs of the Turkish community abroad, offering Turkish-style education in other countries. Pointing out that the foundation was not founded simply to fight Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ) schools and organizations abroad, Professor Akgün said that would have been a shortsighted aim; on the contrary, they want to have a presence in the international community in the long-run.

Akgün said, "The TMV is an education foundation that was established in June 2016 as a public entity. According to the law it was founded upon, the TMV exists to provide formal education on all levels, based on the universal values of the humanity. There are several reasons for its existence. Turkey is now an emerging actor and a rising star in the international arena. It cannot only rely on improving its economic relations with other countries; people-to-people relations are as important as intergovernmental relations to render the interactions between the countries sustainable. Education is an important component of this integration process and thus Turkey aimed to create a mechanism that would further its philosophy of education. The TMV was founded for this reason."

Ambassador Hasan Yavuz, V,President of the Turkish Maarif Foundation said TMV started Education activities in five countries in Africa and finalize the transfer processes in these countries without any problems. Yavuz voiced that they will start education in 10 more African countries very soon.

Yavuz also stated that negotiations for signing Memorandum of Understanding of take over schools with 15 countries, including Ethiopia, are underway as TMV.

Yavuz stated that one of the aims of TMV is the take over of these schools belonging to Fetullahist Terrorist Organization (FETÖ), Yavuz added that they will attach importance to the relations of the countries concerned with Turkey besides the quality of Education they will provide.

Yavuz emphasized that they will pay attention to decreasin fees and that the important thing is that future generations have a good quality education.

Yavuz voiced the following about TVM's work:

"We will develop strong relationships in health sciences, technical and vocational fields, and culture and communication issues by establishing cooperation with the universities in Turkey for the schools that are taken over in Africa. In these matters we have taken some steps in Somalia and Sudan. "

Yavuz stated that Turkey has never a colonialist in Africa, but a country that solves Africa's problems together with Africans in Africa. "The Turkish Maarif Foundation, which is one of the most important strategic institutions in Turkey, will show be new face of Turkey in Arivca with regards to Education.

The Maarif educational foundation of Ethiopia's goals is great.

Central Coordinator of Turkey Maarif Foundation (TMV) Adem Koç explained TMV's projects in Ethiopia

Koç expressed his gratitude to the Ethiopian authorities for their in the name Turkish nation, which protected their democracy at the expense of many souls on July 15th cooperation, solidarity and hospitality.

Referring to the visit of the President of Ethiopia to Ankara, Koç said, "We have started the establishment of TMV in Ethiopia with the explanation of the clear decision taken by the Etiopian government to close down 6 different schools belonging to FETÖ and to transfer it to the Turkey Maarif Foundation. We are in Ethiopia and we are very excited to prepare all the ground work for this and to take our place in Ethiopia education and training life. "

Koç, who noted that there are historical relations with Ethiopia as Turkey, said, "We are looking at Ethiopia as a friendly and brotherly country. In coordination with our embassy, we are completing our foundation activities with the support Turkish investors, TIKA and THY, I believe with TMV that our bilateral relations will be moved to a more advanced stage. "

"These Schools are the Turkish nation"

Koç said that Turkish schools in Ethiopia belong to the Turkish nation, "I want to underline two important issues here. First of all, we are confronted with a terrorist organization. Among the priorities of TMV are the take over of schools which are in the hands of these organizations abroad. All assets of this structure abroad are donated by the Turkish government, they benefited from tax exemptions, donated by the Turkish citizens. These schools and other institutions are the property of the Turkish nation and we will restore them to the state of the Republic of Turkey, who is a long time friend and partner of Etiopia"

Koç paid attention to the fact that FETÖ played very different games and tried to change the ownership of schools by making fake sales

Koç said that many friendly and brotherly countries such as Ethiopia were beside Turkey's democracy struggle and they disbanded these games and transferred these schools of the TMV.

"Secondly, our perception of Ethiopia is a sincere friendly and brotherly countries. We want you to experience the painful experience of our brothers. We paid a hefty price. We lost 250 citizens, more than 2200 citizens were injured, Our economy has lost 20 billion dollars. It is a serious brainwashing function in these schools. We do not recognize these schools, or their diplomas in Turkey"

- "TMV is a state organization with extensive opportunities"

Koç voiced Turkey's Maarif Foundation as a public institution founded on the votes of the ruling and opposition parties in Parliament.

Indicating that TMV has the mondate to provide education and scholarship from the kindergarten to the university, we have a wide range of possibilities, including bachelor degree education in Turkey and all over the world. We have sufficient budget, dynamic, fast, efficient infrastructure to work with every country. Our staff is ready for this. "

By sharing these opportunities with our Ethiopian brothers and sisters, we aim to raise good people all over the world by targeting the common values of humanity in education. We want to share all the opportunities of the Turkish state in the field of education with our Ethiopian brothers without any discrimination of religion, race or sect, we are here for this. "

Noting that the Ethiopian Ministry of Education directs projects on vocational high schools and vocational schools, Koç said that they are planning to reduce tuition fees and serious improvements in the salaries of Etiopian workers.

Parents and students will never be victims

TMV Central Coordinator Koç stated that as the maarif foundation of Turkey, parents, students and local employees will not be victims of the actual transfer of schools.

Koç also reported that they wanted to change the upper level administrators belonging to the terror organization, FETÖ, and continue with the administrators and teachers..

Koç said that as Turkey's Maarif Foundation, they will conduct education in accordance with the law and curriculum of the Ministry of Education and the frame displayed by the Ethiopian state. "We will be in consultation with the school family associations and their families throughout the whole education season. The whole process will proceed in a transparent manner. ",

No diploma or Sertificate equivalence

As TMV,we are ready to take over the schools and continue with the education phase, Koç said. "We have the budget and the necessary capacity for this. Our human resources are ready. We expect the Ethiopian authorities to complete the actual transfer period as soon as possible. "

Koç said that if the diplomas were distributed through the TMV this year by presenting them to the current schools, these diplomas would not be recognized by Turkey.

Koç also addressed the parents and warned the school parents about not registering their children with the existing schools for the new education period and paying any fees.

- We are grateful to the Ethiopian government,,

Koç, who also thanked the Government, Prime Minister and President of Ethiopia, said, "I would like to thank the Prime Minister and all other ministers for their rightful struggle with FETÖ for the position of the country, their resolute stance for the transfer and the cooperation they have shown for the establishment of TMV in Ethiopia. The Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, which we have historical connections with, has shown once again the friendship and brotherhood of our relations, which is a reflection of our relations. "

Koç finally concluded his speech by quoting the words of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who closely followed the process in Ethiopia: "We look to Africa with our eyes and hearts, friendships and fraternities we see they are our common future."

(Adem KOÇAK Türkiye Maarif Vakfı Merkez Koordinatörü)