We now know that President Jacob Zuma and his entourage have attempted to purchase for themselves a great, gilded oil-soaked escape hatch. This country has suffered many atrocities, slights and insults. So perhaps it's apposite that we've earned ourselves a president who built himself a quarter-of-a-billion rand palace, and couldn't be assed to live in it. By RICHARD POPLAK.

There are many versions of the story, but the one I like best is the simplest: Grigory Rasputin first encountered the Virgin Mary on a Siberian wheat field, where she informed him that the Tsar's heir apparent of the Russia throne, Alexei Nikolaevich, was suffering from the effects of hemophilia. And so this soothsaying peasant nutjob from the Siberian bog made his way to St Petersburg, weaseled himself into the royal court, cured the boy's malaise (or, rather, didn't--the condition was an inevitable and incurable side-effect of royal inbreeding), and ended up running Russia.

It's that easy, stealing a country.

Indeed, within a hideously short period of time, Rasputin became the shadow state. This "impudent profligate" was said to have brokered a peace with the Germans on his own terms; captured every aspect of the royal house, up to and including...