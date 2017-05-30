30 May 2017

Nigeria: My Predeccesor Wasted Huge Security Votes - Gov Abubakar

By Suzan Edeh

Governor Mohammed Abubakar of Bauchi State, yesterday, blamed the wastage of state resources in the previous administration on the huge allocations for security vote.

He spoke at a public lecture organised by the Ahmadu Bello University, ABU, Alumni Association in commemoration of the nation's democracy day and Governor Abubakar's two years in office.

He claimed his administration spent only 10 percent of what the previous government spent on security, stressing that the state was now peaceful and secured compared to what transpired in the last administration of the People Democratic Party, PDP.

According to him, "I spend little on security and the result is impressive. Anybody can visit the state without nursing any fear and we now sleep with two eyes closed."

In his paper entitled Engendering Good Governance in Democracy: The Imperative for Fighting Corruption in Nigeria, Professor Salisu Shehu from Kano State University, noted that moral decadence and degeneration, absence of justice, lack of equity in the distribution of wealth and non-observance for the rule of law were contributing to corruption in the country.

