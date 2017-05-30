Nigeria: Police in Calabar Recover Arms, Ammunition From Graves

Calabar — Commissioner of Police in Cross River State, Hafiz Mohammed Inuwa, has disclosed that his men have recovered stolen arms and ammunition from a grave in Goldie Cemetery, near the University of Calabar.

In an interview with Daily Trust, Inuwa said following intelligence reports; the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of 'A' Division confirmed that the arms and ammunition were suspected to be kept at the cemetery.

Inuwa said the DPO was mandated to lead a team of policemen to the place.

"When the team got there they recovered five AK 47 rifles with breech Nos. 03267 X, 5822 X, 18666 X, 6768 X and 18103 X with 200 rounds of 7:62mm short ammunition and seven magazines from the grave," he said.

The commissioner said that one of the rifles was identified to be the one earlier snatched from late Inspector Lawan Onung and another was the one snatched from Corporal Eteng Okoi who was dismissed from the force four years ago.

He said the remaining three AK 47 rifles were yet to be identified.

"Ever since these arms and ammunition got into the hands of criminals, they used them to terrorise residents of Calabar through armed robbery and kidnappings," he said.

He added that the state police command was making progress in its manhunt for the arrest of the suspects behind the recovered arms and ammunition.