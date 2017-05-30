Angola: Ministry Hails Musician El Belo's Role in Angolan Culture

30 May 2017

Luanda — The Ministry of Culture highlighted on Tuesday the contribution of musician Arnaldo Sebastião Vicente Júnior ?El Belo?, co-founder of the Kissanguela group, in the Angolan cultural mosaic, in particular in the musical field.

In a note of condolences for the artist's death on Monday, the ministry highlights that throughout his career, El Belo, in the company of other names of the Angolan music, sang the freedom and the feats of the emotion of independence of Angola.

"As a creator, El Belo contributed significantly to the outbreak of Angolan folk music, leaving, therefore, a mark in the national music hall that should be a reference for the new generation of Angolan artists", reads the note to which Angop had access.

According to the brother of the deceased, the musician also Santocas, the artist was victim, 15 days ago, of a run over which resulted in a head injury.

Santocas reported that El Belo ended up dying at the age of 68, at Américo Boavida Hospital where he was hospitalized after he suffered a run over.

In the Kissanguela group, created in 1974, El Belo integrated a cast featuring Artur Adriano, Mário Silva, Tino Di Kimuezo, Jorge Varela, Raúl Tolingas, Urbano de Castro, Fató, Tonito, David Zé and Artur Nunes.

