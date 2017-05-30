South Africa: Bosch - Junior Boks Raring to Go

Junior Springbok flyhalf Curwin Bosch says they have settled in well in Tbilisi, Georgia, and are raring to go two days before their opening World Rugby U20 Championship match against France at the Avchala Stadium.

The SA U20s touched down in Tbilisi on Friday evening after a long journey via Istanbul, and they have adjusted well to the new city and the weather conditions since then.

Coach Chean Roux's team have had a series of field and gym sessions since their arrival, and have settled into their normal training routine, while the spirits in the camp are high as the excitement builds ahead of the opening round. Roux will announce his match-day 23 to face France on Tuesday.

"We are feeling great," said Bosch, who is one of eight players who participated in the 2016 edition of the tournament in Manchester, England last year.

"We have had a few good training sessions in the last few days and we are looking forward to the game. It was a long trip to Tbilisi, but we have recovered well and we are settled in, so our only focus now is on the first match against France."

Bosch, who was one of the nominees for the World Rugby U20 Championship player of the tournament award last year, admitted that as with all national teams worldwide there was pressure on the players, but the Super Rugby player with the Sharks added they would take each match in their stride.

"There is always pressure when you represent your country, but the guys are handling it well," said Bosch.

"The important thing for us is to focus on our strengths rather than what France has to offer. So we are ready to go and we are looking forward to a great match."

The Junior Boks will wrap up their match preparations on Tuesday at their captain's run.

South Africa will face tournament hosts, Georgia, on Sunday, June 4, and Argentina on Thursday, June 8, in their remaining pool matches also at the Avchala Stadium.

The semi-finals and final will be hosted on Tuesday, June 13, and Sunday, June 18, respectively at the M. Meskhi Stadium in Tbilisi.

Junior Springbok World Rugby U20 Championship fixtures (SA times):

Wednesday, May 31: 13:30 - SA v France

Sunday, June 4: 16:00 - SA v Georgia

Thursday, June 8: 13:30 - SA vs Argentina

