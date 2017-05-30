South Africa: #ZumaTradeOff - Golden Opportunity

analysis

South African labourers are prepared to give Zuma up, but business has to show them why. The best defence against state capture is a good offence.

The Tripartite Alliance is unravelling because the ANC never liberated South Africa but was recalled from exile at the National Party's behest. The economic implication of the 1994 lie is presumably why the EFF broke away from the ANC.

It's also why Cosatu President Sidumo Dlamini flip-flops on the federation's position on Zuma: he's picked up Cyril Ramaphosa-eque aspirations that put the lie to the pro-poor election campaign rhetoric the ANC has been spewing since the liberation it never achieved. The handful of black billionaires that the negotiated settlement created indicates that the Alliance they came through is a ladder to bring voters to the feeding trough to keep the snouts of those at its top deep in the gravy. The Worker's Day Rally booings were Karma's bitch-slaps across the party's face. On its good days, the Alliance is a marriage of convenience; on its bad days it exists in name only.

This problem began before 1994. A friend lent me a book titled Mbokodo by Mwezi Twala. It details how Umkhonto weSizwe leaders...