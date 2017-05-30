Gambia: Magistrate Pushes for Drug Prosecutor's Timely Court Attendance

Magistrate Adama Sillah of the Brikama Magistrates' Court yesterday told drug prosecutors to ensure coming to court early with remanded accused persons to help speed up trial.

The magistrate expressed concern when he entered the court and found that both prosecutors and accused persons were not available, which led him to stand down for more than 30 minutes. "You should be mindful with such issues. We in the month of Ramadan and we close early now; so if you want your cases to proceed normally, then you must try and come before time," the magistrate said.

The drug prosecutor said they have only one car to transport accused persons from remand to the court.