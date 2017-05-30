South Africa: Zuma - Law, Order and Incarceration

analysis

There are various factors and forces contributing to South Africa's current predicament, but the crux is the failure of the ANC government to obey and implement law and order as per the Constitution.

Laws exemplify the moral and ethical values of society. The rule of law should and must be sacred and sacrosanct, and must be implemented without fear or favour. However, politicians and their cronies masquerade as if they are beyond the law.

This tendency is not unique to South Africa. In 1991, Kenyan Attorney-General Amos Wako asserted that "a characteristic of the rule of law is that no man, save for the president, is above the law".

Since February 2009, judges in the US have ruled against President Donald Trump's executive order banning travel from Muslim majority states because it violates the country's constitution as it discriminates on the basis of religion. Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson, who supported the ruling, said: "The constitution prevailed today. No one is above the law - not even the president."

American Justice Louis Brandeis, in a famous dissenting opinion in 1928, contended that:

"Decency, security, and liberty alike demand that government officials shall be subjected to the same rules of...