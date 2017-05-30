Ethiopia: Shared Responsibility for More Push On Quality

While the boom in expansion of private Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) over the past two decades is rewarding, quality has been an issue of debate what a priority for us despite criticism, said private HEIs scholars.

For Associate Prof. Wondwosen Tamirat, President of St. Mary's University, no agreement has been reached yet on what "quality" should unequivocally denote. "Understandably, defining quality cannot be an easy task with the prevalent lack of consensus on the exact objectives of higher education across various systems and countries.

According to Prof. Wondwosen, the expansion rate by the incumbent at higher than the previous regimes. The Ethiopian higher educational system has undergone a wide array of reforms and changes since 1991, he said and adding, the changes occurred related with the need for ensuring quality and relevance of education at all levels is witnessed in the policies and strategies developed over the last fifteen years.

"Until 1991 Ethiopian higher education was characterized by elitist where few people were able to join Universities. However, in the latter periods, with the opening of new public universities the enrollment rate has grown. The growth in the public sector has also been supplemented by the mushrooming of private higher education providers."

Prof. Wondowson argued that there are several reasons to attribute for challenges to educational quality in HEIs. Insufficient support from the government, gaps in the Higher Education Relevance and Quality Agency (HERQA) and others can be sited as a challenge, he added.

"The problem associated with lack of land to build campus can be a good example. Most private university are forced to provide service in rented buildings and taxation on imported educational inputs has exacerbated the problem," he noted as the reasons for quality.

New Generation University President, Matthew Gichile for his part said quality of education matters most in the future of a given country. So, the university is well aware the value of quality education, he noted.

Mattew said by the time EPRDF took power everyone was thirsty of education. The public higher educational institutions were not in the condition to accommodate this new generation who were eager to join higher educational institutions. Thus, the emerging private HEIs were the right place to quench their thirst, he added.

Higher educational quality is not only evaluated only by either HERQA or Ministry of Education rather it is the shared responsibility of employer and the public at large.

Matthew said there is a misconception on private colleges judging all private higher educational institutions as incompetent. "As to me despite all the challenges, private higher educational institutions are doing their level best to provide quality education."

Like Prof. Wondwoson, Matthew has considered land related issue as a bottleneck to private higher education for their effort towards ensuring quality of education.

Dr. Molla Tsegaye, is a president of Admas University. For him, quality problem in higher educational sector is a common across all private and public HEIs.

According to him, there is a tendency to generalize that all private HEIs as incompetent. "This is wrong". They are doing their level best. They are operating in line with the standards of HERQA."

Agency Accreditation, Qualification Equivalence and Authentication Director Asmare Demelew for his part shared the argument that poor educational quality is not limited to only private educational institutions.

Despite challenges including lack of sufficient man power and autonomy, the Agency is supervising private HEIs as they are doing with standards set to comply, he said adding, the gaps are crippling its effort in executing mandates towards quality education.

In 1994 there were only 10 colleges and two universities ( Addis Ababa University and Alemaya , now (Haromaya University) with a total enrollment of 17,930 students. Currently, there are 35 public Universities and 111 private HEIs. The growth in the public sector has also been supplemented by the mushrooming of private higher education providers.

As the expansion has brought merits for the ever growing economy of the country, also the quality of education should contribute significantly for the transformative. The issue of producing competent workforce in every area gives impetus the efforts made by all actors. For this reason, the issue of quality should not be left to either to HERQA, MoE, as the scholars agree a ' shared responsibility'.