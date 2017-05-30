30 May 2017

The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Premier Says May 28 Foundation for Equitable Dev't

By Tewodros Kassa

Prime Minister Hailemariam Dessalegn said Ethiopia's development achieved in the wake of May 28 is benefiting all the diverse nations, nationalities and peoples of the country.

Speaking Sunday at a grand celebration of the Day, the premier highlighted that peoples across the nation are enjoying the dividend of the holistic development registered so far.

The Day was monumental in terms of opening a new chapter in the national history for it marked the end of the oppressive totalitarian system and the beginning of participatory federal democratic system, he said.

The Day also brought response to the democratic demands of the nations, nationalities and peoples of Ethiopia, the premier added.

Hailemariam further indicated that the victory Day paved the way for every citizen to develop sense of ownership on the development undertakings of the nation.

The premier further said that creating huge jobs to the youth, ensuring good governance and improving the standard of living of peoples would remain at the heart of government and ruling party's priorities.

The deep renewal is also contributing immensely in ensuring good governance and achieving development endeavors across the country, the prime minister underscored.

The premier also associated the Day to the country's overall global image when he mentioned the ever increasing international acceptance of the country.

The premier ascribed the acceptance to the political stability and comprehensive and successive green growth the country has achieved over the years. "The nation has also become a role model in building green economy while representing the voice of Africa in the global fora."

The premier finally called on every citizen to continue the active participation in the renaissance move the country has already embarked upon and to further enjoy the fruits of May 28 achieving GTP II goals.

The 26th anniversary of May 28 was celebrated Sunday themed: 'Ethiopia- Committed to ensuring a Federal System based on equality and equity among peoples.'

